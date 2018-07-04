The race for the World Cup Golden Boot award in one graphic

England striker Harry Kane leads the race for the Golden Boot after scoring six goals in the opening games of the World Cup in Russia, two ahead of his nearest rival, Belgium’s Romelu Lakaku.

Kane took over the England captaincy in a friendly against Scotland in October 2017, and has scored in each of his eight matches while wearing the captain’s armband, finding the net 12 times.

The Tottenham striker opened his World Cup account with two goals against Tunisia and a three-goal haul versus Panama, and took his tally to six with a penalty in the last 16 match against Colombia.

