The pundits Sky Sports have sacked

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has been suspended from his duties as Sky Sports analyst after the 40-year-old admitted spitting at a teenage girl in a car after he had been abused by her father.

In an interview on Sky News, Carragher said he was speaking with Sky about his future and “working at the best way forward” and accepted he had “brought shame on the name of Sky”.

In 2011, Sky sacked football pundit Andy Gray after evidence emerged of sexist behaviour towards female colleagues. Gray had also made sexist off-air remarks about assistant referee Sian Massey. Richard

Keys was also implicated in what he admitted to be "prehistoric banter" and subsequently resigned.

Former Everton, Manchester City and Bradford City winger Peter Beagrie was sacked from his job as a Sky Sports pundit last year after being convicted of an assault on his partner and sentenced to a 12-month community order. Sky suspended Beagrie when they became aware of the case and fired him when a judgment was reached.

Regular Soccer Saturday pundit Rodney Marsh was sacked by Sky in 2005 for a tasteless joke in the wake of the Asia tsunami disaster. Marsh, on a live phone-in show, punned the term ‘Toon Army’ with tsunami. Sky called the remarks “offensive and inexcusable".

Darts legend Eric Bristow lost his role as a Sky Sports commentator two years ago after news broke of English football’s sexual abuse scandal. Bristow argued on Twitter that the victims weren’t “proper men” because they didn’t stand up to and “sort out” their abusers.

