The Premier League title race - what happens next?

The Premier League title remains just about a race after Manchester United's unexpected revival to beat Manchester City 3-2 at the Etihad yesterday.

City still have a 13-point lead with six games remaining but must pick themselves up after the disappointment of missing the chance to clinch the trophy against their biggest rivals.

Here's what happens next.

When do City play again in the Premier League?

After the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool on Tuesday, where they must try to overturn a 3-0 deficit, City face Tottenham at Wembley next Saturday evening.

If they beat Tottenham, is it all over?

No. Because United closed the gap by three points, City need another two victories rather than one to be certain, although it also depends on United.

Who have United got?

United play bottom side West Brom at Old Trafford next Sunday. Victory would definitely extend the competition for another week. A draw, coupled with a City victory, would technically keep things alive, although City's goal difference is 28 better so it would effectively be over.

Has anyone blown a lead like this before?

Not as big, no.

The most famous collapse in Premier League history came from Newcastle in 1995-96. Twelve points clear in January, the Magpies imploded, Manchester United swept past them and Kevin Keegan's 'I would love it' rant went down in football folklore.

United endured their own collapse two seasons later, seeing an 11-point lead over Arsenal going into April slip away.

If United beat West Brom and City defeat Tottenham, what then?

United would be next in action against Bournemouth on April 18 but, irrespective of that result, victory for City over Swansea on April 22 would see them crowned champions.

Pep Guardiola's side would have at least a 13-point lead with only 12 points left to play for.

