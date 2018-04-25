'The only result that matters is that he recovers': Jordan Henderson's tribute to injured Irish fan

By Stephen Barry

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has released a touching tribute offering well-wishes to the Irishman who is fighting for his life following an altercation between fans outside Anfield.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his side's first goal with Jordan Henderson at Anfield. Liverpool won the Champions League semi-final first leg 5-2. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The 53-year-old man, named as Sean Cox from Co. Meath, is being treated for his injuries at Walton Neurological Centre.

Mr Cox was believed to have been with his brother and his condition is described as critical, Merseyside Police said.

Two men from Rome, a 25-year-old and 26-year-old, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The Albert pub in Liverpool last night.

Liverpool Football Club said it was "shocked and appalled" by the incident and urged fans and those who attended the game to help Merseyside Police with their appeal for information.

Henderson added that the "thoughts and prayers" of all the team were with Mr Cox, saying the only result that matters is his recovery.

"The thoughts and prayers of all the players are with the Liverpool fan who is currently very poorly in hospital, after being badly hurt ahead of our game last night," Henderson wrote on Instagram.

"He came to watch a football match and support our team - the only result that matters to us now is that he recovers and can return home to be with his family and loved ones."

- Additional reporting by PA