The nation is reeling from the 'breathless brilliance' of the weekend's hurling

It was an All-Ireland semi-final weekend for the ages.

Galway, Clare, Cork and Limerick gifted the nation to the sort of hurling display that leaves everyone exhilarated and exhausted.

Extra-time could not separate Galway and Clare while Cork went the distance with Limerick only to see the Treaty score two late goals and seal a place in the final.

Needless to say, everyone was talking about the hurling on social media over the weekend - it even converted Kerry footballer Tomás Ó'Sé.

Here are some of the best reactions to the weekend's semi-finals.

In fairness you can’t really compete with hurling!!!! #galwayclare — Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) July 28, 2018

Maybe it's hurling, not PE, that should be compulsory in schools... — Kieran Cunningham (@KCsixtyseven) July 29, 2018

If you have non Irish friends or relatives, make a plan. Do them a favour and witness their wonder by bringing them to a Hurling game at Croke Park! I think of bucket list events; Boca Juniors v River Plate, Masters, Superbowl, and this is our version, albeit a different sport. pic.twitter.com/iqqMH5RWVE — John Duggan (@JohnDugganSport) July 29, 2018

Henry Shefflin: 'I told my children at home to remember this summer for the weather. I tell ye I'll be going home this evening telling them to remember this summer for the hurling.' #CORvLIM — Mark Farrelly (@MarkFarrelly131) July 29, 2018

Well, hurling has fairly kicked the sh*te out of football this weekend. After this display, there should be a 3rd Place Playoff in the hurling c’ship! #CORvLIM #GALvCLA — Oliver Callan (@olivercallan) July 29, 2018

Stumbling breathless out of Croke Park for the second day in a row, after another epic. Greatest sport in the world, lads, we’re lucky to have it. #gaa https://t.co/g808IYyOFs — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) July 29, 2018

Came to Croke Park with bad lungs and leaving with a heart problem!

What a display from Limerick and what a game.....

* 90-plus minutes

* 68 scores

* 22 scorers

* 32 wides

* 5 goals

* 1 top top save

* 70,073 people

* ONE WINNER#GAA #hurling #LLSport #Limerick — Jerome O'Connell (@JeromeSport) July 29, 2018

What did we do to deserve that weekend of hurling? My god! — Lauren Guilfoyle (@LaurenGuilfoyle) July 29, 2018

Hurling is ridiculously good. Breathless brilliance. — Tom English (@BBCTomEnglish) July 29, 2018

We don’t normally comment when we’re not involved................ but truly, & without any shadow of doubt, the game of Hurling is gifted to our nation by the gods 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/6WeT77hzsv — Carlow GAA (@Carlow_GAA) July 29, 2018

The best part is we do it all again next Saturday when Galway and Clare take to Semple Stadium next Sunday for the replay.

To whet the appetite for the clash, here is that Peter Duggan point again. We've been watching it on repeat.

"A truly astonishing score" - Peter Duggan hits a spectacular point as Clare try their best to stay in the game.



Watch highlights on The Sunday Game at 9:30pm on RTE 2 tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/yjLgwIbeZ2 — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 28, 2018

Papertalk Podcast: Hurling delirium, hurling overload, hurling snobbery, and a hurling documentary