The nation is reeling from the 'breathless brilliance' of the weekend's hurling

Back to Sport Home

It was an All-Ireland semi-final weekend for the ages.

Galway, Clare, Cork and Limerick gifted the nation to the sort of hurling display that leaves everyone exhilarated and exhausted.

Extra-time could not separate Galway and Clare while Cork went the distance with Limerick only to see the Treaty score two late goals and seal a place in the final.

Needless to say, everyone was talking about the hurling on social media over the weekend - it even converted Kerry footballer Tomás Ó'Sé.

Here are some of the best reactions to the weekend's semi-finals.

The best part is we do it all again next Saturday when Galway and Clare take to Semple Stadium next Sunday for the replay.

To whet the appetite for the clash, here is that Peter Duggan point again. We've been watching it on repeat.

Papertalk Podcast: Hurling delirium, hurling overload, hurling snobbery, and a hurling documentary
KEYWORDS: Hurling, Sport, GAA, Limerick, Cork, Clare, Galway, All-Ireland

 

By Steve Neville

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport