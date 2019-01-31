The major talking points ahead of Wales’ Six Nations trip to France

Wales and France kick off the Guinness Six Nations in Paris on Friday.

Wales have beaten Les Bleus in six of their last seven meetings, while victory at Stade de France would give Warren Gatland’s team a 10th successive win against all opponents and equal their best undefeated sequence since 1999.

Here, we look at some of the talking points ahead of the match.

Wales in pursuit of a perfect 10

Momentum counts for an awful lot in any tournament, and the Six Nations is no exception. Wales are currently on a roll, unbeaten for nine matches since Ireland toppled them in Dublin at the midway point of last season’s competition. They have seen off South Africa (twice), Argentina (twice), France, Australia, Scotland, Italy and Tonga during that run, including a first autumn Tests clean sweep, while France lost eight games last year.

Wales used to dishing out French lessons

Warren Gatland is stepping down as Wales head coach after this year’s World Cup (David Davies/PA)

If Wales reach the World Cup final in Japan later this year, then Gatland’s last chapter as head coach will cover 16 Tests in 2019. He departs the job he has held since late 2007 after rugby union’s next global extravaganza, so this season’s Six Nations will be his final one at the helm. Two of his coaching lieutenants – Rob Howley and Shaun Edwards – are also departing, representing a significant changing of the guard. Gatland’s players will be determined to make the long goodbye a memorable one.

What can be expected from France?

Since winning the title and a Grand Slam in 2010, France have only twice secured a top-three Six Nations finish. Form from earlier this season – notably autumn Test defeats at home to South Africa and Fiji – suggests another struggle, yet Les Bleus still have huge talent in their squad, which is underlined by players like Louis Picamoles, Wesley Fofana and Maxime Medard, plus bright young stars such as Romain Ntamack and Demba Bamba. Consistently inconsistent has become Les Bleus’ trademark.

What is the likely outcome?

Friday Night lights as @WelshRugbyUnion head to Paris to kick off the 2019 #GuinnessSixNations ! pic.twitter.com/LGz8I3qFxA — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) January 30, 2019

A Wales win. In keeping with recent history between the countries, it is likely to be an arm-wrestle of a contest and possibly low scoring, but Gatland’s men are unbeaten since February and look to have a pack that will stand up, slug it out and potentially overcome the French forwards despite Les Bleus’ eight weighing in at just over a combined 150 stones. It should underpin an opening victory on the road and underline genuine title prospects.

- Press Association