The full line-up for the Liam Miller tribute match has been announced

The Manchester United and Celtic/Republic of Ireland squads for the Liam Miller tribute match in Cork have been revealed.

Miller, who passed away earlier this year at 36, played for both United and Celtic during his football career.

He will be honoured on the day on his native Leeside at Pairc Uí Chaoimh on Tuesday, September 25.

"I’m delighted to be part of this tribute game for Liam, someone I played alongside for club and country, and also managed for a period of time," said the Republic of Ireland assistant manager Roy Keane.

"Liam sadly passed away last February, but he remains a team-mate of ours and this tribute is an opportunity to celebrate his career on the pitch but also to remember the man he was away from football.

"It is fitting the game will be staged in Liam’s home town of Cork, a great sporting county, and I am very confident the public will come out to show their support to Liam's family on September 25."

The teams are as follows:

Manchester United

Roy Keane

Ryan Giggs

Nicky Butt

Ronny Johnsen

Paul Scholes

Denis Irwin

David May

Louis Saha

Rio Ferdinand

Quinton Fortune

Andy Cole

Michael Clegg

Mikael Silvestre

Kevin Pilkington

Dion Dublin

Roy Carroll

Gary Neville

Alan Smith

Celtic/Republic of Ireland

David Forde

Stephen Carr

Kevin Kilbane

Richard Dunne

Kenny Cunningham

Keith Andrews

Kevin Doyle

Stephen Mcphail

Andy Reid

Robbie Keane

Damien Duff

Lee Carsley

Colin Healy

Shaun Maloney

Paul Lambert

John Hartson

Neil Lennon

Stylian Petrov

Shane Supple