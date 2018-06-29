‘The fox’ is on strike one – Australian tennis player given runaround at Wimbledon by his dad

Australian player John Millman has already been given the runaround at Wimbledon this year – by his dad.

Millman, who will face Stefano Travaglia in the first round on Monday, took to Twitter to recount his father’s journey from Heathrow to his apartment in Wandsworth.

Millman Sr may be taking a few taxis from now on if he wants to get back in his son’s good books.

- Press Association
