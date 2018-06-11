The final lap of this university relay race will have you out of your seat

Back to Athletics Sport Home

Sometimes sport produces scripts better than a movie writer ever could, and that was certainly the case at the 2018 NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships.

The destination of the women’s NCAA team title would be decided by the final event, the 4x400m relay, and while the University of Southern California (USC) were still in with a chance, they were lagging behind going into the final leg.

Could Kendall Ellis close the seemingly insurmountable lead Purdue had built up?

Ellis ran her team’s final leg in a scintillating 50.05 seconds, ensuring USC won the race by 0.07 seconds, and the NCAA team title by a point.

It was the USC programme’s second NCAA team title, and almost certainly the most dramatic victory they will ever record.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Viral, Athletics, UK, Athletics, NCAA, relay, Track and field, UCS, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport