The draw for the 2019 Football Championships has been made

The draw for next year's GAA provincial Championships has been made tonight.

Leinster

In the Leinster football championship, All-Ireland Champions Dublin will face either Louth or Wexford, while Wicklow, Kildare and Longford will contest the other quarter-finals.

On the other side of the draw, Meath or Offaly will play Carlow, and Westmeath will play Laois in the fourth quarter-final.

Munster

In Munster, Tipperary and Limerick will clash, as will Clare and Waterford.

Tipp or Limerick will play Cork in the semi-finals, while the winner of Clare and Waterford will take on Kerry.

Ulster

The Ulster championship will see a preliminary round clash between Tyrone and Derry, with the victor to face Antrim in the quarter-final.

In the other three pairings, it's Cavan v Monaghan, Down v Armagh, and Fermanagh v Donegal.

The semi-finals will be the winner of Cavan/Monaghan face the winner of Down/Armagh.

In the other semi-final, it will be Fermanagh/Down v Antrim/Tyrone/Derry.

Connacht

In the Connacht championship quarter-finals, New York will play Mayo, London face Galway and Leitrim will take on Roscommon.

In the semi-finals, the winner of New York/Mayo will play the winner of Leitrim/Roscommon, while the winner of London Galway will face Sligo.

Marty Morrissey made the draw on RTÉ 2 this evening, along with Michael Lyster, Joanne Cantwell, Ciaran Whelan, Henry Shefflin and Tomás Ó Sé and a host of inter-county stars.

