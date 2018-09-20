The crying game – five sports stars who could not hold back the tears

Cristiano Ronaldo left the pitch in tears after being sent off in Juventus’ Champions League game against Valencia on Wednesday night.

Ronaldo – who could miss out on a return to former club Manchester United as a result of his red card – is the latest in an increasing number of top sports stars to express their emotion in such a way.

Here Press Association Sport highlights five of the more memorable occasions on which tears have felt like the only option.

DEREK REDMOND

Derek Redmond made it across the finish line in 1992 (John Giles/PA)

A pulled hamstring was not going to deny Derek Redmond the chance to cross the finish line at the 1992 Olympics. The injury-plagued Londoner pulled up towards the end of his 400m heat but, helped by his father Jim who evaded security to race on to the track, he hobbled down the home straight with cheers ringing in his ears and tears streaming down his face.

MICHAEL VAUGHAN

Emotional Michael Vaughan resigned as England Test captain in 2008 (Julia Hoyle/PA)

Ashes winner Michael Vaughan fought back tears when he announced his resignation as England Test captain in 2008. Vaughan insisted his decision had less to do with a series defeat to South Africa, and more because he wanted to return to being a family man. “I want to be me again,” Vaughan said. “I just hope you can respect that.”

ANDY MURRAY

Andy Murray insists a show of emotion is a good thing (Adam Davy/PA)

Murray has become eager to express his emotions – and to encourage others to do the same. He cried on court after his debut Wimbledon final loss to Roger Federer in 2012, and again after winning his second All England Club title four years later. Murray said: “People didn’t laugh or think less of me, it was the opposite. It felt like they respected me more.”

STEVE SMITH

Heartbreaking. Steve Smith has broken down delivering a message to young Aussie cricket fans. pic.twitter.com/l14AsvAhXz — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 29, 2018

Sympathy was in short supply for the former Australia captain who broke down in tears during a press conference in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal which led to him being banned from international cricket for a year. His accomplices David Warner and Cameron Bancroft would also fight back tears during separate public displays of contrition.

DAVID BECKHAM

David Beckham leaves the field for the last time (PA)

It all proved too much for David Beckham when Paris St Germain boss Carlo Ancelotti decided to substitute him late in his final match against Brest in 2013. Congratulated by his team-mates and afforded a standing ovation by fans – including former French president Nicolas Sarkozy – a plainly upset Beckham departed the pitch with tears in his eyes.

- Press Association