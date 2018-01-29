The Cleveland Indians are removing the ‘Chief Wahoo’ logo from their uniform

The Cleveland Indians baseball team has announced it will drop the Chief Wahoo logo from its uniform.

The team has had the logo in some form since 1948, but in recent years Native American groups and activists have urged it be changed due what some call its offensive, racist connotations.

We’ve announced changes to our uniform for 2019. https://t.co/oVvWkSXjsZ pic.twitter.com/E7pGY59v9o — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) January 29, 2018

The team will remove the logo from their uniforms starting with the 2019 baseball season.

“We have consistently maintained that we are cognisant and sensitive to both sides of the discussion,” said Cleveland Indians owner Paul Dolan.

“While we recognise many of our fans have a longstanding attachment to Chief Wahoo, I’m ultimately in agreement with (baseball) Commissioner (Rob) Manfred’s desire to remove the logo from our uniforms in 2019.”

Reaction to the decision has been varied online. Some argued the logo was a positive step, while others felt the logo was never offensive in the first place.

This week’s win...Confirmed: Cleveland Indians will remove racist Chief Wahoo logo in 2019. #Resist — Terrence Daniels (@Terrence_STR) January 29, 2018

I cut a small wahoo off the back of my hat a few years ago because I was embarrassed by it. Any rational human being would know this needed to change decades ago. — Sean Hecking ☕ (@seanhecking) January 29, 2018

Im gonna cop so much new #Cleveland gear next year when the logo changes! #happy #clevelandindians — Jeremy (@JerbearFreeman) January 29, 2018

Sad day that one of the best logos in sports is now gone — Ben Basista (@Ben_Basista) January 29, 2018

I’m sad to see the Indianas Chief Wahoo logo get removed. I have seen this logo since I was born and have grown to love it . I will still be a Cleveland Indians fan no matter what 🤷🏾‍♂️..... — Jay austin (@rujay11) January 29, 2018

I have some Native American in me and no Native American names or logos offend me in the least. And FYI I'm not a Cleveland Indians fan — Cole Keleher (@ColeKeleher) January 29, 2018

The team has been distancing itself from the Chief Wahoo logo since 2014, when it began to adopt the block C. The block C will now function as the team’s primary logo. The team will retain its name.

The Cleveland Indians aren’t the only team to have come under pressure for team names or logos which are offensive to Native Americans.

The NFL’s Washington Redskins and fellow baseball team the Atlanta Braves have come under pressure in recent decades, but have shown no sign of changing their names or mascots.