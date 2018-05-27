The Champions League final in pictures

Substitute Gareth Bale scored a stunning overhead kick and a long-range second as Real Madrid claimed their third straight Champions League title, but Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat owed just as much to two howlers from goalkeeper Loris Karius.
The Reds suffered a dramatic blow when star man Mohamed Salah was forced off with a shoulder injury inside half an hour and then went behind as Karius had his pocket picked by Karim Benzema in embarrassing fashion.
Sadio Mane rifled home an equaliser from close range but Bale’s unforgettable, acrobatic finish restored the lead before Karius threw in a swerving long-range effort from the Welshman.
Here we feature the final in Press Association pictures.
