'The bull**** stereotypical League of Ireland situation': Limerick FC players told they're free to leave

Limerick FC's players have been told they are free to leave the club.

Goalkeeper Brendan Clarke has confirmed to the Limerick Leader that they've not been paid wages since April.

The players and coaching staff were called to a meeting ahead of last night's draw with Bohemians where club officials informed them that the money was not there to pay their wages for May.

Clake added that the club then told the players that they won't stand in their way if they seek new clubs.

“We were told to be there for six, which was early for a matchday. The club apologised for lateness of wages and said they’re waiting on sponsors cheques to clear. Club officials then told us that the way things are, we’re free to go and we won’t stand in your way,” said Clarke.

“After the meeting, officials left and then coaching staff left. We had a discussion about whether or not we’d play – do we or do we not? Do we train or do we not?

“Everyone's now been landed in the bullsh*t stereotypical League of Ireland situation which is embarrassing. It's a real eye-opener for some of younger lads in the squad.

“But we decided there was no point in making a bad situation worse.

“We were assured that we wouldn’t be owed a penny by the club, just that they couldn’t tell us when the money would be there.”

