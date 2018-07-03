The big talking points for day three at Wimbledon

Wimbledon is heading into the second round after an action-packed opening two days.

There have been shocks, drama and routine wins as the All England Club has seen glorious weather.

Here are four things to look out for on day three.

All eyes Swan one you, Katie

Katie Swan is the only Briton in action on Wednesday following her impressive first-round win over Irina-Camelia Begu. The 19-year-old introduced herself to the nation with a maiden grand slam success and she will be hoping to keep herself in the spotlight. She will have her work cut out against another Romanian in the shape of Mihaela Buzarnescu, who is ranked 28th in the world.

Being Serena

It was a privilege to see @serenawilliams back in her #Wimbledon whites today 🙌



And now you can take on our seven-time champion via her @Snapchat bitmoji - here's how 👇 pic.twitter.com/2PmsIAkibb — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2018

Serena Williams made her long-awaited Wimbledon comeback on Monday and got past Arantxa Rus without being at her best. She admitted to still getting her bearings after missing the tournament last year while pregnant, but she is returning to a place she knows like no other after being scheduled to play Viktoriya Tomova on Centre Court. She has not played there since the 2016 final and all eyes will be on how she pulls up for a second match in three days and whether it will be business as usual.

Federer’s Centre Court residency

It is not surprising that Roger Federer is back on Centre Court. While most high-profile players generally play at least one game on Court One, Federer played exclusively on the main show court on his way to the 2017 title and his second-round clash against Lukas Lacko is also there. A bigger question might be who will be the next person to take a set off him at Wimbledon after winning his last eight matches here without dropping one.

The battle of the former world number ones

Victoria Azarenka is making her way back to the top of the game (John Walton/PA)

There is a spicy-looking encounter to open up proceedings on Centre as former world number ones Karolina Pliskova and Victoria Azarenka battle it out. It is sure to be a high-calibre second-round clash as seventh seed Pliskova is plotting to win her first grand slam title while Azarenka, who has not been a full-time player on the tour since the birth of her son, aims to get back to the top of the game. Expect lots of winners.

- Press Association