The best moments from the final day of the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic claimed a piece of history for himself by winning a seventh Australian Open title with a crushing victory over Rafael Nadal.
The 31-year-old was tied with Roy Emerson and Roger Federer but the 6-3 6-2 6-3 triumph made him the most successful man ever at Melbourne Park.
Nadal had hoped to become the first man in the Open era to win all the slam titles at least twice but was comprehensively outplayed and lost for the fourth time in the decider at Melbourne Park.
Picture of the day
Tweet of the day
Sending love all the way down under!!! 🌞🥰❤️🙏@DjokerNole @AustralianOpen #idemooo #NoleFam pic.twitter.com/3Pe6Ra9TJn— Jelena Djokovic (@jelenadjokovic) January 27, 2019
Stat of the day
Career Grand Slam in Men's Doubles@P2Hugz/@NMahut 2015-19@BryanBros/@BryanBrothers 2003-06 and 2007-13@ToddWoodbridge/@MarkWoodforde 1992-2000@JaccoEltingh / Haarhuis 1994-98— ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) January 27, 2019
Newcombe/Roche 1965-67
Emerson/Fraser 1959-62
Hoad/Rosewall 1953-56
McGregor/Sedgman 1951 (Calendar)
French duo Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert defeated Henri Kontinen and John Peers in the men’s doubles final to become the eighth duo to complete the career Grand Slam.
Djokovic the impressionist
.@DjokerNole sent the press into hysterics 🤣#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/7blHxlDfHM— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2019
Djokovic was delighted with his performance on court but he was even happier with his impression of colourful Italian journalist Ubaldo Scanagatta during his press conference.
Champions’ roll call
Words can’t describe this feeling. pic.twitter.com/MUMtR5stV1— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@Naomi_Osaka_) January 26, 2019
Men’s singles: Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
Women’s singles: Naomi Osaka (Japan)
Men’s doubles: Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut (France)
Women’s doubles: Sam Stosur (Australia) and Zhang Shuai (China)
Mixed doubles: Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic) and Rajeev Ram (USA)
Boys’ singles: Lorenzo Musetti (Italy)
Girls’ singles: Clara Tauson (Denmark)
Boys’ doubles: Jonas Forejtek and Dalibor Svrcina (Czech Republic)
Girls’ doubles: Natsumi Kawaguchi (Japan) and Adrienn Nagy (Hungary)
Men’s wheelchair singles: Gustavo Fernandez (Argentina)
Women’s wheelchair singles: Diede De Groot (Holland)
Men’s wheelchair doubles: Joachim Gerard (Belgium) and Stefan Olsson (Sweden)
Women’s wheelchair doubles: Diede De Groot and Aniek Van Koot (Holland)
Quad wheelchair singles: Dylan Alcott (Australia)
Quad wheelchair doubles: Dylan Alcott and Heath Davidson (Australia)
