The best moments from the final day of the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic claimed a piece of history for himself by winning a seventh Australian Open title with a crushing victory over Rafael Nadal.

The 31-year-old was tied with Roy Emerson and Roger Federer but the 6-3 6-2 6-3 triumph made him the most successful man ever at Melbourne Park.

Nadal had hoped to become the first man in the Open era to win all the slam titles at least twice but was comprehensively outplayed and lost for the fourth time in the decider at Melbourne Park.

Picture of the day

Novak Djokovic celebrates his moment of victory (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Tweet of the day

Stat of the day

French duo Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert defeated Henri Kontinen and John Peers in the men’s doubles final to become the eighth duo to complete the career Grand Slam.

Djokovic the impressionist

Djokovic was delighted with his performance on court but he was even happier with his impression of colourful Italian journalist Ubaldo Scanagatta during his press conference.

Champions’ roll call

Men’s singles: Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Women’s singles: Naomi Osaka (Japan)

Men’s doubles: Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut (France)

Women’s doubles: Sam Stosur (Australia) and Zhang Shuai (China)

Mixed doubles: Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic) and Rajeev Ram (USA)

Boys’ singles: Lorenzo Musetti (Italy)

Girls’ singles: Clara Tauson (Denmark)

Boys’ doubles: Jonas Forejtek and Dalibor Svrcina (Czech Republic)

Girls’ doubles: Natsumi Kawaguchi (Japan) and Adrienn Nagy (Hungary)

Men’s wheelchair singles: Gustavo Fernandez (Argentina)

Women’s wheelchair singles: Diede De Groot (Holland)

Men’s wheelchair doubles: Joachim Gerard (Belgium) and Stefan Olsson (Sweden)

Women’s wheelchair doubles: Diede De Groot and Aniek Van Koot (Holland)

Quad wheelchair singles: Dylan Alcott (Australia)

Quad wheelchair doubles: Dylan Alcott and Heath Davidson (Australia)

- Press Association