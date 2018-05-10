The 16 promoted teams in English football managed an incredible feat this season

Getting promoted in football is hard, but staying in that division is another level of difficulty altogether.

Despite that, every team promoted to the Premier League and down to the National League (the fifth tier of English football) has managed it this season, an astonishing achievement pointed out by Reddit user AjaxTreesdown.

It has never previously happened in the Premier League era that all the promoted teams in the top five tiers of English football have stayed up.

Huddersfield became the final team promoted to the Premier League in 2016/17 to achieve survival in the 2017/18 season after a 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

Elsewhere, Millwall narrowly missed out on the chance to earn successive promotions, finishing eighth in the Championship in their first season back – while Plymouth missed out on the League One play-offs by a single place.

And League Two Lincoln could well reach League One having played National League football only last season, sneaking into the play-offs as they did.

A two-legged affair with @OfficialECFC is on the cards for the Imps.



Dates, times and ticket information will be announced in due course.#ImpsAsOne 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/zRBR1Nx2lX — Lincoln City FC (@LincolnCity_FC) May 5, 2018

A great effort from all 16 teams.

- Press Association