Thauvin treble lifts Marseille

Florian Thauvin fired a hat-trick as Marseille won 3-1 at Amiens to climb to within two points of second-placed Lyon in Ligue 1.

Thauvin cancelled out Bakaye Dibassy’s early opener for Amiens midway through the first half and struck twice more after the break as Marseille registered back-to-back league wins.

The France forward scored direct from a free-kick in the 80th minute and completed his hat-trick in stoppage time.

Team-mate Dimitri Payet’s penalty had been saved by Amiens goalkeeper Regis Gurtner in the 84th minute.

Montpellier missed the chance to move second after being held 2-2 at home by Rennes.

Andy Delort struck twice for Montpellier either side of half-time to edge them in front after Hatem Ben Arfa had given Rennes an early lead.

But Benjamin Bourigeaud converted a penalty midway through the second period, after Paul Lasne’s challenge on Ismaila Sarr, to earn the visitors a point.

Montpellier would have moved up two places into second behind leaders Paris St Germain had they held on to their lead, but the point was enough to lift them into third above Lille on goal difference.

Lille slipped to their third league defeat in four games as they went down 2-0 at Nice.

Wylan Cyprien gave Nice a first-half lead and Allan Saint-Maximin sealed their fifth straight win in all competitions with the game-clinching second 11 minutes from the end.

