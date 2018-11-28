#ThankYouRobbie: Tributes paid to Robbie Keane after his retirement from playing
Tributes are being paid to Robbie Keane upon his official retirement from professional football.
The Republic of Ireland's new assistant coach retires as Ireland's record goalscorer (68) and most capped player (146).
He scored 325 goals in 737 club appearances, including 126 in the Premier League for clubs including Tottenham, Leeds and Liverpool.
Goalscorer, Game Winner, Captain, Leader.— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 28, 2018
Thank you, Robbie Keane. 🇮🇪 #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/wlXGEzw7jP
Congratulations on a fantastic playing career Robbie Keane! 👏— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 28, 2018
Thanks for the memories! 👍#COYS pic.twitter.com/UZQwA3o92S
My fave Robbie Keane stat is that he's Ireland's all-time record goalscorer with 68, *over three times* as many goals as second place (Quinn, 21)— Michael Cox (@Zonal_Marking) November 28, 2018
🏅598 appearances— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 28, 2018
⚽️126 Premier League goals
🇮🇪68 International goals
Robbie Keane has announced his playing retirement from football after being named by Mick McCarthy as his assistant coach with the Republic of Ireland national side.https://t.co/xWtt8Yfeng pic.twitter.com/0XApcZObjn
Over and out 💚— UEFA EURO 2020 (@UEFAEURO) November 28, 2018
Robbie Keane retires with 68 goals in 146 intentional games 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/grSSLQ33z7
Robbie Keane has announced his retirement from football! 🇮🇪— Goal (@goal) November 28, 2018
👤 883 games
⚽️ 393 goals
Ireland’s all-time record appearance maker 🙌
Ireland’s all-time record goal-scorer 💪
Ireland’s best ever? 🐐 pic.twitter.com/cjJXSbY1qC
#PL matches = 349— Premier League (@premierleague) November 28, 2018
⚽️ = 126
🅰️ = 37
What a career Robbie Keane 🙌 pic.twitter.com/JpqInr49JC
Robbie retires. “I take great pride in having scored 325 goals in 737 club appearances and 68 goals in 146 international appearances for the Republic of Ireland” #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/PVRYvEPvH9— Sportsfile (@sportsfile) November 28, 2018
- Record Goalscorer 🏆— Off The Ball (@offtheball) November 28, 2018
- Captain 🇮🇪
- Legend of the Game ⚽
Robbie Keane announces his retirement from football 📝#ThankYouRobbie pic.twitter.com/RZKDknZPSz
🔥🔥 When Keano scored four... 🔥🔥— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 28, 2018
What's your favourite moment from Robbie Keane in a Spurs shirt? #COYS pic.twitter.com/E8DNFvha6Y
Robbie Keane confirms his retirement from playing football, thanks for all the memories 🙏🏼 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/YwfvYnJXSo— Back Page Football (@bpfootball) November 28, 2018
Robbie Keane has officially announced his retirement from professional football.— football.london (@Football_LDN) November 28, 2018
🏅 598 appearances
⚽️ 126 Premier League goals
🇮🇪 146 caps for Ireland
⚽️ 68 international goals pic.twitter.com/jaMGrTuXfC
Robbie Keane: The boy from Tallaght who lived the dream https://t.co/0mt7tp4UmH pic.twitter.com/6c3beDT6lP— Off The Ball (@offtheball) November 28, 2018
Robbie Keane has confirmed his playing days are officially over.— Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) November 28, 2018
146 caps.
68 goals.
Legend. ☘️ pic.twitter.com/FmrdVHakqk
"What an amazing role model for the people of Ireland"— eir Sport (@eirSport) November 28, 2018
Robbie Keane has announced his retirement from football. Here's our tribute to @FAIreland's greatest goalscorer from his final International game.
One more time, #ThanksRobbie 🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/ETRfWpBhlR
