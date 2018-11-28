#ThankYouRobbie: Tributes paid to Robbie Keane after his retirement from playing

Tributes are being paid to Robbie Keane upon his official retirement from professional football.

The Republic of Ireland's new assistant coach retires as Ireland's record goalscorer (68) and most capped player (146).

He scored 325 goals in 737 club appearances, including 126 in the Premier League for clubs including Tottenham, Leeds and Liverpool.
By Stephen Barry

