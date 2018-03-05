Thailand and Saigon the champions at historic GAA tournament in Cambodia

Thailand were crowned men’s Gaelic football champions last weekend, while Saigon Gaels scooped the ladies’ Gaelic football crown, after the first ever international GAA tournament to be played in Cambodia.

In the capital city, Phnom Penh, teams from Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam and Singapore battled it out. While in an exhibition hurling match, Thailand beat a mixed Cambodian and Vietnamese team.

The tournament was organised by the world’s newest GAA Club, Cairde Khmer.

A total of 85 players braved the 35 degree heat to represent their clubs, whilst an estimated 250 spectators viewed the action throughout the day.

A pitchside after-party and presentation ceremony rounded off a historic day.

Cairde Khmer chairperson and co-founder, Conor Wall, commented afterwards, “The day exceeded all expectations. Both spectators and players enjoyed themselves immensely.

"The aim of the tournament was to use sport to develop stronger bonds between Irish and Cambodians, as well as highlight the GAA values of community volunteerism, cooperation and development. I would like to think we went some way to achieving this today.”

Read more about the Cairde Khmer club here.

- Irish Examiner