Thai cave rescue boys won't be allowed to attend World Cup final on doctors' orders

Last week, it was reported that FIFA had invited the 12 young soccer players and their coach trapped in a cave in Thailand to attend Sunday's World Cup final in Russia.

However, despite the fact that divers and Navy Seals are in the middle of rescuing them, doctors have said the boys will not be able to take up the offer.

A letter sent by Fifa president Gianni Infantino last Friday invited them all to the final should they be rescued in time and are healthy enough to travel.

The boys have asked the Navy Seals taking care of them in the cave for details about what has happened in the World Cup since they got trapped on June 23.

Despite reportedly being in good shape, doctors have said they will need a week in hospital to recover fully from the ordeal.

Public health minister Thongchai Lertwilairatanapong has said: "They can't go, they have to stay in hospital for a while. They are likely to watch it on television."