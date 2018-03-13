TG4 announces coverage of revamped LGFA Championship

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association and championship sponsors TG4 have announced details of their 2018 summer TV schedule.

TG4 will screen 19 fixtures covering the senior and intermediate championships, beginning on Saturday, July 14 and running until All-Ireland final day on Sunday, September 16.

Over the course of eight weekends, TG4 will broadcast action from a revamped championship, culminating at Croke Park when the TG4 All-Ireland junior, intermediate and senior champions will be crowned.

In a further development, the LGFA and TG4 have also unveiled a new logo bearing the words ‘Peil na mBan’ to mark Bliain na Gaeilge.

Tipperary ladies footballer Aishling Moloney, LGFA President Marie Hickey, and Mayo ladies footballer Sarah Rowe.

In addition, the LGFA Official Guide is now available ‘as Gaeilge’ while an activity day at Croke Park on April 2 will involve underage teams from Gaeltacht clubs.

Lá Náisiúnta Blitz na gClub Gaeltachta 2018 will see U12 girls from all over Ireland gather at Croke Park to pit their wits against each other and mingle with some of Ladies football’s leading stars.

Ladies Gaelic Football Association CEO Helen O’Rourke said: “We are pleased to reveal another big summer of championship action live on TG4 but finding suitable times for our televised fixtures proved extremely challenging.

“Due to the GAA’s new fixtures schedule, we felt restricted to a large degree and we had to work extremely hard to find suitable broadcast times in conjunction with our championship sponsors, TG4.

“However, we are hugely enthused by Bliain na Gaeilge and the ongoing celebrations are very important to us.

“Our members can now also view our Official Guide in the Irish language while the addition of ‘Peil na mBan’ to our existing logo recognises Bliain na Gaeilge.

“I’m really looking forward to the activity day at Croke Park next month, which is a unique event and will celebrate the Irish language through the medium of the game that we all love.”

TG4 Director General, Alan Esslemont said: “This is Bliain na Gaeilge and TG4 is delighted that the LGFA is substantially increasing the profile of the Irish language throughout the association.

"Through our very successful partnership with LGFA and Lidl, TG4 is extremely proud that we can help to give women’s football the prominence it deserves.

"The #properfan campaign has contributed to a surge in interest in the games and the stunning success of last year’s LGFA Championship has brought a very welcome focus onto all women’s sports throughout Ireland.”

2018 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football championship summer schedule:

Saturday, July 14 - TG4 Ladies Football championship - 1pm and 3pm

Saturday, July 21 - TG4 Ladies Football championship - 3pm and 4.45pm

Saturday, July 28 - TG4 Ladies Football championship - 1pm and 7pm

Monday, August 6 - TG4 Ladies Football 1/4 finals - 3pm and 4.45pm

Sunday, August 12 - TG4 Ladies Football 1/4 finals - 5pm and 6.45pm

Saturday, August 18 - TG4 Ladies Football semi-finals - 4pm and 5.45pm

Saturday, August 25 - TG4 Ladies Football semi-finals - 12.30pm and 2.15pm

Sunday, September 16 - TG4 All-Ireland finals

- Digital desk