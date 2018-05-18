Ten game ban for former Cork City striker Roy O'Donovan after kung fu kick

Former Cork City and Sunderland front man Roy O'Donovan has been given a 10-match ban for a kung fu style kick in an Australian-League final in Newcastle earlier this month.

The Newcastle Jets forward was shown a straight red for the head high challenge on Melbourne Victory goalkeeper.

Roy O’Donovan of the Jets piles into Lawrence Thomas in the grand final match against Melbourne Victory. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

RTE report how the Australian Match Review Panel determined that O'Donovan had committed "serious foul play" as he sought an equaliser in the Australian championship match.

O'Donovan's club are to appeal the decision.

"The Newcastle Jets are extremely disappointed with the outcome of this hearing and will immediately lodge an appeal on O’Donovan’s behalf."

O'Donovan's ban is the second longest punishment ever handed out in the A League. Danny Vukovic received a nine-month ban for striking a referee.

- Digital Desk