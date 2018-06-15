Ten Armagh players banned after mass brawl with Tyrone U20s

Ten Armagh players have been hit with suspensions ahead of their Ulster under-20 Football Final against Derry.

They have been banned for their part in a brawl following their win over Tyrone in the semis.

Tyrone displaying their usual class after u20s defeat to Armagh #GAA pic.twitter.com/eYF0GkO7vV — Paul! (@Paul_beIN) June 8, 2018

Armagh are expected to appeal the suspensions.

They were narrowly trailing Tyrone when the melee kicked off, which quickly escalated out of control.

Players spilled from both benches as mentors and substitutes were involved in a chaotic all-in fight during extra time at the Athletic Grounds last Friday.

Four players were sent off, two from each side - Armagh's Ryan Owens and Eoghan McDonnell and Tyrone's Tiarnan Drayne and Jude Campbell.

Two periods of extra time were required to separate the remaining 13 men, with Armagh prevailing by 2-22 to 0-24.