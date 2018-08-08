Teenagers Tanya Watson (16) and Mona McSharry (17) progress at European Championships

Update 12.44pm: Tanya Watson has qualified for the final of the 10m Platform at the European Diving Championships in Glasgow.

She qualified in 11th place with a score of 233.15 points, as she made the top-15 who qualified for the final.

It is the 16-year-old's debut in a senior championship event.

Tanya Watson. Pic: INPHO/Giorgio Perottino

Original story (12.07pm): Mona McSharry qualifies for European semi-finals

Mona McSharry has secured her place in the semi-finals of the 50m Breaststroke at the European Championships in Glasgow.

The 17-year-old finished third in her heat in a time of 31.09 seconds.

That was good enough for 10th fastest overall.

She will be back in the water for the semi-finals this evening.

Calum Bain and Robbie Powell have failed to progress in the 50m Freestyle heats, while Brendan Hyland was seventh in his 100m Butterfly heat.

Earlier, Eileen Burns had a disappointing end to her European Cycling Championships time-trial in Glasgow.

Having held second place early on, she suffered a puncture in the final 300m.

Burns eventually finished in 21st place, three seconds behind Kelly Murphy who was 19th.

Digital Desk