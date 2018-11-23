Teenager Scott Penny to make debut as Leinster name team for Ospreys clash

Back to Leinster Rugby Sport Home

Leinster are set to field three new players in tonight's PRO14 match against the Ospreys at the RDS.

Teenage flanker Scott Penny will make his debut in the back row, while Jack Kelly and Jimmy O'Brien could come off the bench.

Scott Penny

With a host of his players on Ireland duty, head coach Leo Cullen has dipped into his reserves.

Winger James Lowe has full confidence that the players will step up to the mark:

"Everybody is confident in everybody's ability and their preparation leading into what is a pretty big game," he said.

"The Ospreys will be licking their lips knowing that a lot of the Irish boys are out but that's where you learn a lot having a lot of these younger boys bled into the team."

KEYWORDS:

Scott PennyJames LoweLeo CullenLeinsterRugby

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport