Teddy Thomas among the players dropped by France

Teddy Thomas, Louis Picamoles and Remi Lamerat are three of a number of players left out of the France squad for their upcoming Six Nations match against Italy.

Coach Jacques Brunel has dropped all eight players that went out in Edinburgh after their defeat to Scotland.

Describing their behaviour as inappropriate, Brunel says they did not respect their status and duties as internationals.

🔴 Voici le groupe des 31 joueurs retenus par le sélectionneur Jacques Brunel et son staff pour défier l'Italie vendredi 23 février à l'@orangevelodrome #FRAITA #soutiensleXV pic.twitter.com/rcpHaK4gfC — FF Rugby (@FFRugby) February 13, 2018

Their plane's departure was delayed yesterday because police wanted to question some members of the squad over an incident they may have witnessed.

It has since been established that no crime was committed.

- Digital Desk

Listen to the #PaperTalk podcast: Scary scenes in Ennis, Mayo don’t like it up ’em, and the college v county conundrum

Subscribe to PaperTalk on iTunes or Soundcloud: here.