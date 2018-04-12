Team news: South Africa international returns from 'retirement' to face much-changed Munster

By Stephen Barry

Munster have announced nine changes to their side for the second game of their trip to South Africa.

Simon Zebo, Andrew Conway and Darren Sweetnam are added to the back-three for tomorrow's PRO14 clash with the Cheetahs.

Sammy Arnold returns to the centre alongside try-scorer against the Southern Kings Dan Goggin. JJ Hanrahan moves from full-back to out-half, with James Hart continuing at scrum-half.

Peter O’Mahony, Jack O’Donoghue and Robin Copeland form a new back-row, with Brian Scott and Billy Holland also added to the pack. Niall Scannell, John Ryan and Gerbrandt Grobler complete the line-up.

Former South Africa and Racing 92 out-half Johan Goosen will make his PRO14 debut for their opponents the Cheetahs on Friday.

Goosen played his last game in December 2016, when he controversially announced his retirement from playing, aged 24, to become a "commercial director". His club, Racing, launched legal proceedings at the time for breach of contract.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Andrew Conway, Sammy Arnold, Dan Goggin, Darren Sweetnam; JJ Hanrahan, James Hart; Brian Scott, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Gerbrandt Grobler, Billy Holland; Peter O'Mahony (C), Jack O'Donoghue, Robin Copeland.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Dave Kilcoyne, Stephen Archer, Dave O'Callaghan, Conor Oliver, Conor Murray, Ian Keatley, Rory Scannell.

Toyota Cheetahs: (15-9) Clayton Blommetjies, William Small-Smith, Francois Venter (C), Niel Marais, Sibahle Maxwane, Johan Goosen, Tian Meyer; (1-8): Ox Nche, Torsten van Jaarsveld, Johan Coetzee, Carl Wegner, Reniel Hugo, Paul Schoeman, Oupa Mohoje, Uzair Cassiem

Replacements: Jacques du Toit, Charles Marais, Tom Botha, Rynier Bernardo, Henco Venter, Zee Mkhabela, Clinton Swart, AJ Coertzen.

Ulster have made four changes to the team while defeated Edinburgh as they welcome the Ospreys to Kingspan Stadium tomorrow.

Props Callum Black and Ross Kane are given starts either side of captain Rory Best in the front row.

Kieran Treadwell is drafted in to partner Iain Henderson, while Sean Reidy comes into the back-row at at number 8.

The backline remains in situ, with Darren Cave, who signed a one-year contract extension today, in the centre.

Ulster: (15-9): C Piutau, L Ludik, D Cave, S McCloskey, J Stockdale, J McPhillips, J Cooney; (1-8): C Black, R Best (Capt), R Kane, K Treadwell, I Henderson, M Rea, J Deysel, S Reidy;

Replacements: R Herring, A Warwick, T O’Toole, A O’Connor, N Timoney, D Shanahan, L Marshall, T Bowe.

Bundee Aki is back in the Connacht team for tomorrow's PRO14 clash with Glasgow in Scotland.

Ultan Dillan and Quinn Roux continue their partnership in the second-row, while Darragh Leader comes in at full-back.

Connacht: (15-9) Darragh Leader, Niyi Adeolokun, Bundee Aki, Peter Robb, Matt Healy, Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion, (1-8) Denis Buckley, Tom McCartney, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, Quinn Roux, Eoghan Masterson, Jarrad Butler (Capt), Eoin McKeon.

Replacements: Shane Delahunt, Peter McCabe, Conor Carey, Gavin Thornbury, John Muldoon, Caolin Blade, Tom Farrell, Stacey Ili.