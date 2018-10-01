Team Europe post hilarious video of Fleetwood and Molinari's morning after Ryder Cup celebrations

Back to Ryder Cup Sport Home

It's been a good morning for Team Europe's Ryder Cup stars as they wake up after regaining the Ryder Cup.

Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood were the star pairing, winning all four of their matches together - before Molinari went on to complete a record-breaking clean sweep in the singles.

Their bromance has been clear all week...

So Team Europe tweeted out their video of the morning after the week before...

No wonder Team Europe had such team spirit all week!

Five stars!
By Stephen Barry

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport