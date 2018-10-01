Team Europe post hilarious video of Fleetwood and Molinari's morning after Ryder Cup celebrations
It's been a good morning for Team Europe's Ryder Cup stars as they wake up after regaining the Ryder Cup.
Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood were the star pairing, winning all four of their matches together - before Molinari went on to complete a record-breaking clean sweep in the singles.
Their bromance has been clear all week...
😍 Find somebody that looks at you the way Molinari & Fleetwood look at each other.#RyderCup #TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/swkx9WQscD— Sky Bet (@SkyBet) September 28, 2018
The Fleetwood-Molinari bromance 😍#TeamEurope #Moliwood pic.twitter.com/w4NQxGjLAp— Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 29, 2018
The moment Fleetwood & Molinari found out they were the first European pairing in history to win four matches in a Ryder Cup...#TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/5ehXyJSfIe— Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 29, 2018
Let’s put our heads together and come up with a good portmanteau for Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood.— Alex Perry (@AlexPerryNCG) September 29, 2018
I’m thinking “Fleetinari”. pic.twitter.com/1TcVZeFzcw
⛳️🙌 Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari make #RyderCup history!— Sporting Life (@SportingLife) September 29, 2018
🇪🇺💪 They've become the first #TeamEurope pairing EVER to win all four matches together!
👏 Moliwood pic.twitter.com/dCrgi4ZYe1
Molinari caressing Tommy Fleetwood’s hair the way we all secretly want to pic.twitter.com/JQlatpvnin— Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) September 29, 2018
So Team Europe tweeted out their video of the morning after the week before...
The morning after the week before 🏆#TeamEurope #Moliwood pic.twitter.com/J5JunSS5Ee— Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) October 1, 2018
No wonder Team Europe had such team spirit all week!
Miss him already!! 😔 https://t.co/x74nXNUuiW— Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) October 1, 2018
Five stars!
