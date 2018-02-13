Tadhg Furlong 'extremely hopeful' of being available for Wales clash

Tadhg Furlong is expecting to be fit to face Wales in Ireland's next Six Nations game.

The Wexford man was replaced after just four minutes of the 56-19 win over Italy at Lansdowne Road on Saturday.

The Leinster prop appeared to be in discomfort as he was assisted from the field.

There were fears that he had torn his hamstring, but Furlong says it is not too bad.

"I felt a bit of tightness in the hammy. [Being substituted was] more of a precaution," said the Leinster star.

"You probably don't want to stay on and risk further injuries.

"It feels good. I'm extremely hopeful to be available for selection against Wales."

Ireland welcome Wales to Dublin on February 24 with Joe Schmidt's side looking to maintain their 100% record in the Six Nations.

Digital Desk

