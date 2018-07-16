'Tactically, Kerry are a bit of a mess': Sunday Game panel criticise Kerry's tactics and subs

Kerry's tactics were questioned on The Sunday Game last night.

Ciarán Whelan criticised Éamonn Fitzmaurice for leaving Kieran Donaghy on the bench as their Super 8s opener got away from them against Galway.

'Tactically, Kerry are a bit of a mess' - The panel are bemused at Kerry's tactical approach against Galway pic.twitter.com/j0Y9O6z4Qs — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 15, 2018

"The one thing you look for is work ethic, attitude, hunger and desire," said Whelan.

"They looked to have that in Cork, despite Cork being really poor, and you felt Kerry were going to go after teams.

"I expected them to play with a high press today but they dropped Peter Crowley back as a sweeper. That took from them out the field, they let Galway dictate the terms of the game.

"Even some of the substitutes... I thought [Kieran] Donaghy was a huge part of Plan B with Darran O'Sullivan, they didn't bring him on. James O'Donoghue was taken off and was one of the guys who seemed to be performing well up there.

"It's a huge learning curve for their younger guys but I still think, tactically, Kerry are a bit of a mess. I don't know how they are going to sort themselves out over the next couple of weeks."

Irish Examiner columnist Colm Cooper is also worried for Kerry as they prepare to face Monaghan in Clones.

"I think they were a little bit unsure about whether to push up. For 20 minutes, he [Crowley] stayed in that position and then we could see Eamonn Fitzmaurice telling him to push up," said the Kerry legend.

"They are a little bit unsure of which way they want to go and up front, they couldn't penetrate. They accepted the terms that Galway set for the match and that's worrying for Kerry."

Seán Cavanagh added: "They were like rabbits in the headlights and it was strange because Fitzmaurice has been watching this Galway team and the way they play football.

"They brought exactly what they have brought through the league and they have been playing that way very effectively.

"Kerry weren't ready for it. Simple as that."

