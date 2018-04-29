Sweden's Alexander Bjork wins maiden European title with Volvo China Open victory

Sweden's Alexander Bjork produced a brilliant final round to secure his first European Tour title in the Volvo China Open.

Bjork carded seven birdies in a flawless closing 65 at Topwin Golf and Country Club to finish 18 under par, a shot ahead of Spain's Adrian Otaegui.

Otaegui was left to rue a three-putt bogey on the 17th, although a birdie on the last sealed outright second ahead of compatriot Jorge Campillo and the English pair of Matt Wallace and Jordan Smith.

Paul Dunne finished four shots off the lead at 14-under par in a group of four.