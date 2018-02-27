Swansea’s Jefferson Montero has returned to Ecuador on a ‘sub-loan’ and fans are very confused

The football world has a new type of transfer to talk about: a sub-loan.

That’s the arrangement by which Swansea winger Jefferson Montero, who has spent the season on loan at Getafe, is now moving back to his boyhood club Emelec in Ecuador.

We can confirm that @JeffMONTERO23 has joined @CSEmelec on a sub-loan for the remainder of the season. 📝https://t.co/m16WodqPX3 — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) February 27, 2018

According to the south Wales club: “He remains on Getafe’s books for the rest of the season, but he has now been loaned to Emelec from the La Liga club as the transfer window is open in Ecuador.”

People were very confused.

Wtf is a sub loan — Jesus #BackToJack (@JesusReturnss) February 27, 2018

I totally know what that is — Tomo (@nthomas78) February 27, 2018

Some saw the move as a kind of transfer version of the film Inception.

Jefferson Montero, still on loan at Getafe from Swansea, has moved to Emelec on loan from Getafe #loanception pic.twitter.com/7eRatQLa7P — Reuben Pinder (@MarcoReubs) February 27, 2018

Loaned out whilst on loan? Once the sub loan ends he’ll go back to the first loaned team? I think that’s it anyway.. like inception.. a dream in a dream and all that — Dan (@DanCarl_) February 27, 2018

Even Wikipedia had to adapt to this new reality.

Someone's had to improvise a new extended arrow for Jefferson Montero's Wikipedia page. #subloan pic.twitter.com/kACitLJz5r — Ali Mason (@alimason) February 27, 2018

Swansea signed Montero for an undisclosed fee from Mexican side Monarcas Morelia following his appearances for Ecuador in the 2014 World Cup finals.

He signed a four-year deal with the Welsh club and scored two goals in 72 appearances before switching to Getafe, where he made just four substitute appearances.