Suspensions handed out to Cork City and Waterford players for brawl

Cork City manager John Caulfield has been handed a one-game ban for his role in last week's melee that marred the end of their meeting with Waterford.

Cork duo Steven Beattie and Garry Buckley have also been suspended for four and three matches respectively.

Waterford boss Alan Reynolds has also been given a one-match ban.

However, he'll be without Stanley Aborah for six games, and Bastien Hery for four.

Waterford are second in the Airtricity League Premier Division, level on points with leaders Dundalk. City are third, two points behind.

- Digital desk