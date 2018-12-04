Survey finds 45% of international rugby players have felt pressured into playing when not fit

A survey of international rugby players has revealed that almost half of them have been pressured into playing when not fully fit.

The study was carried out by International Rugby Players, the official representative body for professional rugby players.

It looked at issues including club and country workload, head injury management, standards for emerging nations, player availability and other key topics.

The survey also found that almost a quarter admitted they had been put under pressure by their club not to play for their country. Of that, 40% had succumbed to this pressure.

Many players also highlighted concerns around contact sessions during the season, with one player saying: “Contact at training, whether in club or in the international set-up, needs to be limited. Players need to be protected from under-pressure coaching staff.”

Player Development Manager with Pacific Rugby Players, Joe Rokocoko said: “We know from our work with PRP that some guys have been put under pressure to stay with their clubs instead of playing with their national side”

“The survey results show how bad it can get sometimes. There’s a lot of work we need to do to make sure players are able to play at the pinnacle of the sport, which is for their country, and that the integrity of the game is upheld.”