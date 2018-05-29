‘Super-hero’ Serena Williams victorious on grand slam return

Serena Williams made an eye-catching return to the grand slam scene with victory over Kristyna Pliskova in the French Open first round.

The former world number one had not played a major tournament since winning a 23rd title at the 2017 Australian Open, having given birth to her daughter in September.

Her first grand slam action in over 15 months had the Paris fashionistas in a whirl as she walked on court in a black bodysuit with a bright pink belt.

Back where she belongs...@serenawilliams announces her return to the Parisian clay in style, 7-6(4) 6-4 over Kristyna Pliskova.#RG18 pic.twitter.com/eicIMK6nrp — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 29, 2018

Afterwards Williams revealed: “I feel like a warrior in it, like a warrior princess, kind of.

“I’m always living in a fantasy world. I always wanted to be a super-hero, and it’s kind of my way of being a super-hero. I feel like a super-hero when I wear it.”

Understandably, this was not quite a super-hero performance. Williams is short of match sharpness and the footwork is not quite there yet.

But the 36-year-old’s serve remains a formidable weapon, helping her take the first set after a tie-break.

The pair exchanged breaks in the second set, with Williams grabbing the decisive one in the seventh game before sealing a 7-6 (7/4) 6-4 victory – not bad going for her first match on clay in two years.

2x champion @MariaSharapova survives a tough first round clash against Hogenkamp.



Gets through to the second round with a 6-1 4-6 6-3 win.#RG18 pic.twitter.com/RmW0KDA67o — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 29, 2018

Maria Sharapova lost six games in a row and then won the next six as she got her return to Roland Garros off to a successful start.

The Russian appeared to be cruising at 6-1 3-1 ahead but Holland’s Richel Hogenkamp suddenly had her on the ropes, taking the second set and racing 3-0 ahead in the decider.

But Sharapova rediscovered her game in the nick of time to reel off half a dozen games for a 6-1 4-6 6-3 victory.

It was an ultimately sweet moment for the two-time Paris champion.

Maria Sharapova hits out against Richel Hogenkamp (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

This time last year Sharapova had recently returned from a 15-month doping ban, but had not built her ranking high enough to qualify and was not offered a wild card.

But 12 months later Sharapova is back in the world’s top 30, seeded 28 at Roland Garros and a potential challenger for a third title.

“I think if there is any way to turn that match around, it’s that way,” she said.

“It’s great to be in this draw and great to be back on a court that I have had great success at.”

RG16 champion, @GarbiMuguruza wins her first round against another former champion Svetlana Kuznetsova in 2 sets 7/6 6/2. More highlights on RG Youtube channel https://t.co/L0wmcTZXGO #RG18 pic.twitter.com/8zWPBYaJ19 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 29, 2018

Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza got the better of Svetlana Kuznetsova in a first-round meeting of two former winners.

After a 90-minute rain interruption at 5-5 in the first set Muguruza, the 2016 winner, blew 2009 champion Kuznetsova away in the tie-break and went on to win 7-6 (7/0) 6-2.

Caroline Garcia of France, the seventh seed, took just 58 minutes to dispatch China’s Yingying Duan 6-1 6-0.

- Press Association