Sunderland will pay tribute to Liam Miller on Saturday

Sunderland will pay tribute to former midfielder Liam Miller before their Sky Bet Championship match against Brentford on Saturday.

The 36-year-old Irishman died last week after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Miller, who played 60 times for the Black Cats, will be remembered with a minute's applause before kick-off.

"At this sad time we would like to pay our respects and show our appreciation together - club and fans - along with our visitors from Brentford," Sunderland chief executive Martin Bain told the club's official website.

"It is a tragedy to lose someone so young and our deepest condolences go to Liam's family and friends."