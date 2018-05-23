Sunderland set to announce new manager

New Sunderland owner Stewart Donald hopes to appoint the club’s new manager within hours.

Speaking on Wednesday morning, the former Eastleigh chairman revealed he has agreed terms with Chris Coleman’s replacement and hopes to be able to make an announcement by the end of the day.

Donald told talkSPORT: “On the manager front, we have agreed literally this morning, so we are just drawing up contracts with the man we want. I am expecting there to be news on that very soon.

“We’ve agreed terms and literally the contracts are with the lawyers. The man in question is absolutely thrilled, which is what we want, and I’m absolutely delighted that he’s coming, so that’s exciting for us.

“I’m hoping that by the end of the day, we can reveal that.”

Pushed on the identity of the man he wants to put into the Stadium of Light hot seat, Donald declined to name names, but ruled out a return for either Coleman or former boss Mick McCarthy, and also confirmed it was not Frank Lampard, Neil Lennon, Kevin Phillips or Alan Pardew.

St Mirren boss Jack Ross has been installed as the bookmakers’ favourite in recent days with Shrewsbury’s Paul Hurst also figuring prominently in the betting.

- Press Association