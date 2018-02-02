Sunderland fans let £70k-a-week flop Jack Rodwell know what they think of him with series of hilarious tweets

Sunderland midfielder Jack Rodwell has been left in no doubt about what fans think of him after a flurry of hilarious comments appeared online today.

The cash-strapped club is so desperate to get the once-promising £70k-a-week player off their wage bill, they have offered to tear up his contract if he can find another team.

The former Man City starlet, who has made just 76 senior appearances in three and a half years for the Black Cats, is training away from the first team, but has insisted that he is available for selection.

However, manager Chris Coleman publicly questioned the player's desire to play football recently, claiming that the 26-year-old refused a recent approach from an unnamed club.

Now the fans have had enough too, and have subjected him to some rather unflattering comments (along with some choice language) online.

Sunderland fans heap ridicule on Jack Rodwell

Ever get the feeling you're not wanted?

- Digital desk