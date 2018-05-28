Stuart Olding agrees two-year contract with French club

Stuart Olding has signed a two-year deal with Brive to end his search for a club following the termination of his Ulster and Ireland contracts.

The 25-year-old centre will link up with former Ireland lock Jeremy Davidson, who is the new head coach of the relegated Top 14 outfit.

Olding was acquitted of rape in March along with provincial and international team-mate Paddy Jackson, but their contracts were ripped up after other aspects of their behaviour that came to light during the trial were heavily criticised.

Both players were being lined up for a move to Sale earlier this month but the Sharks withdrew their interest. Jackson has yet to find a new club.

Brive announced the signing on their Twitter account, adding that they view Olding as a versatile threequarter who can also cover full-back.

Vous les attendiez, voici les deux premières recrues du CA Brive pour la saison 2018 / 2019 !



🏳️🏴#WEARECAB

👉 https://t.co/EWrptwn1Yn pic.twitter.com/WCrakFXwyp — CABCLRUGBY (@CABCLRUGBY) May 28, 2018

While Olding, who has won four Ireland caps, and Jackson were found not guilty after a high-profile trial, major sponsors of Ulster Rugby voiced concern over their conduct.

Jackson and Olding had been accused of raping the same woman at a house party at Jackson's home in June 2016.

- PA