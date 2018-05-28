Stuart Olding agrees two-year contract with Brive

Brive have signed former Ireland centre Stuart Olding.

The 25-year-old has agreed a two-year contract with the French club who are set to play in the second tier next season following relegation from the Top 14.

Olding had been without a club since his contract was revoked by Ulster and the IRFU in March.

That followed a high-profile rape trial, in which Olding and the other defendants were acquitted of all charges.

He had amassed four Ireland caps and 58 Ulster appearances, but hasn't played for a year.

Brive recently appointed former Ulster and Lions lock Jeremy Davidson as their new coach.

