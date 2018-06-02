Strong start sees Galway ease past Wexford

Michael Moynihan, Wexford Park

Galway 1-23, Wexford 0-17

This Leinster SHC round-robin clash went the way of the form book, visitors Galway having too much for a game Wexford side.

The All-Ireland champions began with a bang, Conor Whelan finding the net with a groundstroke in the second minute.

Galway were 1-3 to 0-1 up on eight minutes and in control in most sectors, keeper James Skehill’s long puck-outs pinning Wexford back.

Joe Canning celebrates after scoring a point. Photo: ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Joe Canning’s frees kept Wexford at arm’s length but a Rory O’Connor free made the score 1-5 to 0-4 at the end of the first quarter.

Canning and Conor Cooney helped Galway to a 1-8 to 0-5 lead by the 20th minute, and they maintained that six-point cushion for the rest of half, Wexford struggling to narrow the gap. Rory O’Connor’s late free made it 1-12 to 0-9 at the break.

Galway restarted with two quick points, one a Canning sideline, and the same man came within inches of a goal.

By the 45rd minute Galway were ten up, 1-17 to 0-10, and cruising, with Wexford taking 12 minutes for their first score of the second half, a Rory O’Connor point.

By the end of the third quarter Wexford needed a goal, but Galway’s defence was uncharitable; Canning’s solo point on 56 minutes had the air of an ending about it, though when the same man left injured just before the end of the game it took some of the gloss off Galway’s win.

Conor Whelan goal for Galway pic.twitter.com/LYi0TXL6b5 — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 2, 2018

Scorers for Wexford: R. O’Connor (0-12)(10 frees); P. Morris, A. Nolan (0-2 each); P. Foley (0-1 each).

Scorers for Galway: J. Canning (0-12)( frees, 2 sidelines); C. Whelan (1-2); C. Cooney (0-4); D. Burke (0-2); J. Cooney, N. Burke, J. Flynn (free) (0-1 each).

Wexford: M. Fanning, D. Reck, L. Ryan, S. Donohoe, P. Foley, M. O’Hanlon (jc), D. O’Keeffe, K. Foley, S. Murphy, L. Chin (jc), A. Nolan, J. O’Connor, P. Morris, R. O'Connor, C. McDonald.

Subs: C. Firman for Donohoe (HT); L. Og McGovern for J. O’Connor (46); H. Kehoe for K. Foley (50)

Galway: J.Skehill; A. Tuohy, Daithi Burke, J. Hanbury, P. Mannion, G. McInerney, A. Harte, J. Coen, D. Burke (c), C. Mannion, J. Canning, J. Cooney, C. Whelan, C. Cooney, J. Glynn.

Subs: P. Killeen for McInerney (blood, 44-48); J. Flynn for Glynn (inj, 53); N. Burke for J. Cooney (57); B. Concannon for C. Mannion (65); S. Lindane for Hanbury (68); D. Glennon for Canning (inj, 69).

Referee: J. Murphy (Limerick).