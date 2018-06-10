Strong rounds from Putnam and Johnson turn St Jude Classic into two horse race

Dustin Johnson’s hopes of reclaiming the world number one spot remain on track after shooting a third round of 65 to keep hold of the lead at the St Jude Classic.

The American, who will retake the ranking ahead of next week’s US Open if he posts victory in Memphis, fired six birdies – four on the back nine – and just one bogey to finish on 15-under overall.

Seamus Power is best of the Irish heading into the final round with the Waterford man teeing off from six-under par later today, nine shots off the joint leaders.

Shane Lowry carded a 68 yesterday and will resume from three-under this afternoon.

Padraig Harrington will be the first of the Irish contenders to take to the course. The Dubliner tees off from 1-over par at 2:20pm Irish time.

DJ’s ranks this week ...



1st ... Driving Distance

T1 ... Sand Saves

2nd ... SG: Tee-to-Green

5th ... SG: Approach-the-Green

5th ... SG: Off-the-Tee pic.twitter.com/QUFczVIPKk — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 10, 2018

Johnson was forced to share his spot at the top of the leaderboard, however, after compatriot Andrew Putnam carded a superb 6-under 64 for the second round in a row.

His bogey-free round featured six birdies, including a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th.

Co-leader @AndrewPutnam1 was one of four players to make birdie on 18 Saturday. The hole played as the toughest on the course.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/lbM8jZ5CkR — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 9, 2018

The pair sit five shots ahead of third-placed Stewart Cink, whose round of 64 included a hole-in-one on the par-3 8th.

Richy Werenski and Wesley Bryan are a shot behind, while first-round leader Seamus Power of Ireland dropped further down the standings into joint 10th place, only managing a round of 70 to sit at six-under overall.

- Press Association