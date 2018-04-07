Strong Bishopstown finish helps them see off Douglas in Cork SFC Round 1 clash

Bishopstown 0-11 Douglas 0-9

Three unaswered points at the finish from Dara Costelloe, Diarmuid Lester and Michael Oakes handed victory to Bishopstown in this Cork SFC round 1 fixture.

Their opponents, Douglas, were without the injured Seán Powter, Shane Kingston and Alan Cadogan, with the latter’s brother Eoin departing the field after 20 minutes with a hamstring injury.

Douglas played second fiddle until four points in-a-row edged them into a 0-9 to 0-8 lead with 10 minutes remaining. They wouldn’t score again, however, as Bishopstown finished much the stronger.

Douglas now play either Castlehaven or Dohenys in the losers round.

A dire first-half had finished 0-4 to 0-3 in favour of Bishopstown. Conor Dorman supplied half of Bishopstown’s total, with Brian Clifford and Michael Oakes also contributing. Their final score of the opening half arrived on 19 minutes, with Douglas silent on the scoreboard between the 14th and 36th minute.

The second-half, thankfully, was a far livelier affair.

In the opening game at Páirc Uí Rinn, Valley Rovers defeated 2017 PIFC winners Mallow in the first round of the Cork SFC by 3-12 to 1-12.