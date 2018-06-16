Story of the match as South Africa condemn England to sixth straight defeat

England suffered a sixth successive defeat as they were brushed aside 23-12 by South Africa to surrender the series in a bad-tempered second Test at Free State Stadium.

A blistering start that saw Mike Brown and Jonny May run in fine tries to open up a 12-0 lead evoked memories of Ellis Park a week ago, but although the collapse that followed was not as dramatic it was ultimately more convincing as they failed to score again.

It's full time in Bloemfontein and England have been beaten by South Africa. #RSAvENG pic.twitter.com/KY0wAXbnK3 — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) June 16, 2018

Duane Vermeulen, a Springboks force at number eight, stormed over before the home scrum won a penalty try that placed Eddie Jones’s men on the brink in the Afrikaners’ heartland of Bloemfontein.

Once again the boot of Handre Pollard helped sweep South Africa out of reach as three penalties made their mark on the scoreboard, propelling the hosts to a 2-0 series victory with one Test still to play in Cape Town.

Tweet of the match

All this talk about altitude is a distraction. Poor game management and defensive disorganisation more to blame for England's woes. — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) June 16, 2018

Former England hooker Brian Moore took aim at England’s mentality as they again wasted a good start.

Star man

Kicking like a machine - Handre Pollard gets another one as the #Springboks extend their lead to 23-12 with 66 mins played #Springbokgameday pic.twitter.com/kqv8ZfGjMk — South African Rugby (@Springboks) June 16, 2018

Handre Pollard. The South Africa fly-half was outshone by opposite number George Ford in the opening 15 minutes, but grew into the game and kept his composure better than England’s play-makers. Controlled the contest with his game management – something the tourists sorely lacked – and his precise penalty kicking from distance punished England’s indiscipline.

Moment of the match

As England battled for a foothold in the second half, back row Brad Shields went over, only to have the ball knocked out of his hand as he went to touch it down. The try was correctly chalked off.

Data point

In his 100th test for South Africa, Tendai Mtwarira is in BEAST mode. #Springbokgameday @Beast_TM pic.twitter.com/dsxcrGmdzs — South African Rugby (@Springboks) June 16, 2018

Prop Tendai Mtawarira marked reaching a century of caps for the Springboks with an impressive display – both making ground with ball in hand and causing England to lose their discipline at the breakdown.

Who’s up next?

South Africa v England, third Test (Cape Town, June 23)

