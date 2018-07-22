Stoke City confirm signing of James McClean from West Brom

Stoke City have confirmed the signing of James McClean from West Brom.

The Republic of Ireland international joins the Potters on a 4 year deal.

They have paid an initial fee of £5m for the midfielder.

It marks Stoke fourth signing of the summer transfer window.

Who else is wearing their Stoke City colours this fine sunny Sunday?! pic.twitter.com/8LBmGoacPL — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) July 22, 2018

- Digital Desk