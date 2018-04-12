Stoke boss refuses to comment amid reports of on-loan PSG forward's training no-show

Stoke manager Paul Lambert has refused to comment on reports on-loan Paris St Germain forward Jese has failed to report for training.

There were claims on Thursday the 25-year-old had not returned from his latest spell of compassionate leave to visit his sick son in Spain, which he was expected to do on Wednesday.

Jese has not featured in Stoke's squad for the last two matches and his last appearance was as a substitute in the defeat to Everton on March 17.

However, Lambert refused to speak about the player or Saido Berahino, who is training with the club's under-23s.

"I am just going to concentrate on Monday's game," he said when asked about Jese. "The exact same (answer) for Saido.

"I'm just concentrating on West Ham, that's the focus."

Potters goalkeeper Jack Butland is likely to come up against England rival Joe Hart in the West Ham game on Monday night.

Lambert is backing his man to be number one in the World Cup in Russia this summer.

"No doubt of throwing Jack in. If Gareth (Southgate) decides Jack is the man then I have no doubts," he said.

- PA