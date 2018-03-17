Stockdale breaks try-scoring records as Ireland win the Grand Slam

Jacob Stockdale has made history and set Ireland firmly on course for a third ever Grand Slam, writes Stephen Barry.

The 21-year-old set a Six Nations record as the only player to score seven tries in one Championship with his try on the stroke of half-time, following Garry Ringrose and CJ Stander's touchdowns, giving Ireland a 21-5 lead over England.

English pair Will Greenwood and Chris Ashton and Wales' Shane Williams have all previously recorded six tries in a single Six Nations tournament but Stockdale now sits alone.

He has also extended his own record for the most tries by an Irishman in the history of the tournament, beating the previous mark of five held by Joxer Arigho (1928), Brian O'Driscoll (2000) and Tommy Bowe (2012).

Finally, the Ulsterman is within one try of equalling the all-time championship try-scoring record of eight, set by England’s Cyril Lowe all of 104 years ago in 1914 and matched by Ian Smith in 1925.

No player has scored as many tries in the 93 years since Smith.

Most importantly, it’s set the nation wild with pride on St Patrick’s Day…

Stockdale is on fire, your defence is terrified 🔥🔥 7th try of the 6 Nations #finisher — James Irwin (@OfficialBigJim) March 17, 2018

Jacob Stockdale. Out of nothing.



Try scoring machine!!!



Come on Ireland!!!! ☘🏉 — Ben Byrne (@BenOBroin) March 17, 2018

Stockdale for president (sorry Michael d) #engvire — Gill Leo (@Gillian_Leo) March 17, 2018

Happy St. Stockdale Day everyone ☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️ — Tabitha BourkeCooney (@notoriousTBC) March 17, 2018

Jacob Stockdale is a machine. No player ever scored 7 tries in #SixNations campaign. Now @JacobStockdale has. 11 tries in nine games. They're numbers you'd expect from an All-Black. Ireland lead by 21-5 at half-time. Is the #GrandSlam on the cards? 40 mins to immortality — Griffith College (@griffithcollege) March 17, 2018

Falling more and more in love with Stockdale every match he plays 😍☘ what a cool person — Michelle. (@_Michelleios) March 17, 2018

Jacob Stockdale is gonna be a some player. #ENGvIRE — D' (@FK02ZAY) March 17, 2018

He already is some player – even by the standards of history!