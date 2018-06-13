Still no venue for ladies Munster football final

Ten days out, uncertainty still surrounds the Munster ladies football final as a venue has yet to be confirmed.

After confirming last week that a ‘triple header’ at Pairc Ui Chaoimh involving the ladies football final, the minor football final and the senior football final was “most unlikely”, the Munster LGFA have still not confirmed a venue for the ladies final.

Due to a clash between Cork and Dublin camogie that same weekend, the option of the ladies final being played as a standalone fixture on Sunday, June 24 has been ruled out.

There is a possibility the game could be fixed for Páirc Uí Rinn, allowing Cork and Kerry supporters to go to both senior finals, should they wish.

