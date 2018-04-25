Steven Gerrard still celebrates Liverpool goals as if he were on the pitch

Steven Gerrard retired from football a Liverpool legend, but in his retirement he may well have become one of the club’s greatest fans also.

The 37-year-old retired midfielder won the Champions League, two FA Cups and three League Cups in his time at Anfield, and Liverpool clearly still runs in his blood.

That much was made clear by the BT Sport pundit’s reaction to Mohamed Salah’s goals against Roma in Liverpool’s stunning 5-2 first-leg semi-final win.

Gerrard said after the game that Salah was “the best player on the planet right now”, and who would argue?

The Egypt forward has scored 31 Premier League goals this season, equalling the 38-game season record, as well as 10 goals in 11 UCL games.

Will Salah match Gerrard’s achievement in inspiring Liverpool to a famous Champions League victory?
